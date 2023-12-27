Toronto heads south of the border to take on Washington. Check out our NBA odds series for our Raptors-Wizards prediction and picks

The Toronto Raptors head south of the border to take on the Washington Wizards. Below is our NBA odds series as ClutchPoints hands out a Raptors-Wizards prediction and pick.

The Raptors are coming off a disheartening Christmas weekend that saw them squander a 17-point lead in the third quarter and a 13-point lead at the start of the fourth and lose to the visiting Utah Jazz, 126-119, on Saturday. Toronto gave up a 31-8 run to Utah to start the final quarter as the team fell to 11-18 on the season. The Raptors wasted Scottie Barnes' stellar all-around performance, where he scored 32 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and dished out seven assists.

Meanwhile, the Wizards are coming off a 127-119 loss to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Despite the defeat, Jordan Poole had one of his more encouraging games of the season. The 6-foot-4 guard scored 30 points, including 18 points and four three-pointers in the fourth quarter, to help keep the Wizards within striking distance until the end. Tyus Jones also had a strong outing with 22 points, six rebounds, and six assists, while Kyle Kuzma added 17 points.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Wizards Odds

Toronto Raptors: -7 (-108)

Washington Wizards: +7 (-112)

Over: 240.5 (-110)

Under: 240.5 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Wizards

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet, Monumental Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Raptors have a 12-16 record against the spread, including 4-7 away from Scotiabank Arena. They have split their two games as away favorites and are just 2-5 with a rest advantage. Raptors games have gone above the point total 15 of 29 times this season, including seven of 12 on the road.

The Raptors have a major advantage in terms of rest in this game. They haven't played since Saturday, so they should enter with fresher legs. Meanwhile, the Wizards just played the night before. However, as the record shows, Toronto has done well in covering the spread when it has the rest advantage.

Furthermore, though not the standout defensive team it was before, the Raptors should have the advantage defensively over the Wizards. Washington ranks as the worst defense in the NBA, while Toronto is No. 17 in defensive rating so far.

The Raptors will also want to remove the bad taste from that brutal loss to the Jazz over the weekend. So, that should add more motivation for them to snap their three-game losing skid.

Scottie Barnes is in the midst of a breakout campaign and is having a terrific December so far. This month, the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year is doing everything for the Raptors with averages of 23.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.5 blocks, while shooting 55.4 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from beyond the arc. Pascal Siakam is putting up similar numbers through December with 23.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.9 assists on 55.4 percent field goal shooting.

The Raptors will be without Christian Koloko, who is out indefinitely due to a respiratory issue. Garret Temple is also listed as doubtful with a right ankle sprain.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Washington has covered the spread in 14 of its 29 games so far this season. At home, the Wizards are just 3-8 against the spread. They've split their eight games with a rest disadvantage and are just 2-7 as home underdogs. Washington has done better on the over/under with a 17-11 record, including 7-3 at home.

Though this is the second leg of a back-to-back, the Wizards will carry more momentum into Wednesday over the Raptors. Toronto hasn't played in four games and could be rusty. Likewise, two of Washington's five wins have come in the last two weeks. Since December 15th, the Wizards have a plus-minus of -3.3. Prior to that, they were a -11.1, the second-worst in the NBA behind just the San Antonio Spurs.

Jordan Poole is also beginning to cook as of late after a disappointing and sluggish start to his Wizards tenure. Over his last eight games, the 2022 NBA Champion averaged 23.3 points and 4.3 assists while shooting 45.8 percent from the field, 41.5 percent from three, and 90.5 percent from the foul line.

However, leading scorer Kyle Kuzma has struggled over his last two outings, making just a combined 9-of-29 from the field, while averaging just 12 points. If Kuzma is able to break out of this mini-funk and Poole continues to keep his hot streak going, the Wizards have a good chance to cover.

Final Raptors-Wizards Prediction & Pick

Take the Raptors in this one. Apart from being the more talented team on paper, they have the rest advantage as well. This is also a good chance for them to break out of their slump and finally get back in the win column. Take the under as well, as these are two bottom-10 offenses that could struggle to put up 239 points together.

Final Raptors-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors: -7 (-110), Under 240.5 (-110)