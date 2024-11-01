Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (back/knee) is nicked up, but he's ready to go on Sunday vs. the Denver Broncos. The two-time MVP is having yet another standout season, with 17 touchdown tosses against two picks and 6.2 yards-per-carry on the ground.

Jackson missed two practices before returning on Friday, but he feels good, via The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.

“Lamar Jackson said he was just resting his body. There was never a doubt he was going to play Sunday,” Zrebiec reported.

“Just trying to get my body right, keep it fresh,” Jackson confirmed.

Jackson and the 5-3 Ravens are one game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers for first place in the AFC North. Baltimore can breathe a sigh of relief for now, as it can ill-afford to lose the two-time first-team All-Pro.

Ravens head coach Jon Harbaugh confirmed the good news, via Zrebiec.

“He’ll be ready to go. I’m not worried about it,” the 62-year-old said.

Will Baltimore knock off Denver at home?

Ravens sport an elite offense, but Broncos have a great defense

The arrival of star running back Derrick Henry this season has made Baltimore nearly unstoppable on offense. The former Tennessee Titan leads the NFL with 946 rushing yards through just eight games and has an unconscious 6.5 yards-per-carry with nine scores on the ground, with two through the air for good measure.

Second-year wideout Zay Flowers is approximately on pace for 1,000 yards, and the Ravens just added Diontae Johnson to the receiver room.

However, Denver's defense is stingy. The team ranks third in the NFL with just 15 points allowed per game, fourth with 176.3 pass yards allowed per game, and seventh with 106.4 rush yards per game. Led by the likes of All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II, this unit has been consistent all year, holding the upstart Tampa Bay Buccaneers to seven points in Week 3.

The Ravens have the advantage, but don't be surprised if the Broncos give them fits.