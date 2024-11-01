The Baltimore Ravens (5-3) are intent on reestablishing themselves as a genuine force in the AFC after their bitter loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. But that cannot be done without the face of the franchise. Luckily, he is back in action. Lamar Jackson is returning to practice after being sidelined the last two days with back and knee injuries, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

A top-notch Denver Broncos defense will obviously be much easier to navigate if the two-time MVP is taking snaps under center. The Ravens must protect Jackson at all costs, though. He is slinging the football more effectively than he ever has before, so it is crucial that the team capitalizes on his enhanced passing prowess this season.

The tight competition in the AFC North prevents Baltimore from going through the motions at any point of the year, but head coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Todd Monken may focus on decreasing the likelihood of their star quarterback absorbing hits. Fans have seen their high hopes get pulverized because of a Jackson injury in the past, and now, with the offense looking both balanced and dangerous, they are desperate to see the full product take the field in the playoffs.

Ravens' offense has been fierce, despite a couple of upset losses

Jackson has thrown for 2,099 yards and 17 touchdowns through eight weeks. He is averaging 262.4 passing yards per game, shattering his previous career-high of 240.2. The 27-year-old is doing all this while maintaining his supreme mobility (501 rushing yards), as the addition of Derrick Henry continues to pay dividends.

Assuming Friday's practice participation is sufficient and Lamar Jackson is cleared to play versus the Broncos, he will have another wide receiver to funnel the ball to on Sunday afternoon. Baltimore acquired the polarizing Diontae Johnson from the Carolina Panthers earlier in the week with the attention of fortifying a pass-catching group that already includes the emerging Zay Flowers, Isaiah Likely and old reliable Mark Andrews, among others.

Fans will wait until they receive a bit more information regarding Jackson's status before widening their smiles, but optimism is surging around M&T Bank Stadium ahead of the Ravens' intriguing Week 9 face-off. The game kicks off at approximately 1 p.m. ET.