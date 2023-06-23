Melvin Gordon is one of the biggest names still available in 2023 NFL free agency. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Gordon finds himself in a situation that many running backs are experiencing—they aren't getting offers that they believe are commensurate with their past production.

Melvin Gordon is well aware that running backs are viewed around the NFL as highly replaceable. While quarterbacks, wide receivers and other defensive players continue to sign record contracts, running backs who enter free agency are no longer able to set a new standard.

“It's so tough for running backs right now, man,” Gordon said on “The Jim Rome Show.” “You have a lot of running backs that's out there and we just don't get no love. It's literally the worst position to play in the NFL right now. It literally sucks. I'm just staying ready because I know what I can do. I know once I get in camp or any camp, I can turn some heads. I know what I need to do. I know my mistakes that I've made and you have to be able to correct them, but I'm ready to go.

“I'm just staying ready — it's hard, though. It's hard training knowing that you're not gonna be on a team. It's tough mentally. But I talked to some players that went through it and I'm just taking their advice, being a sponge, and it kind of helps you get through it.”

Gordon held out for a new contract in 2019 and missed the first four games of the Los Angeles Chargers' season. Gordon returned to the team and was unable to get the offer that he was seeking.

After spending two and a half seasons with the Denver Broncos, Gordon was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad during last season's Super Bowl run.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs were both hit with the franchise tag in March. Neither player has been given a long-term contract, despite being among the most productive players at their position.