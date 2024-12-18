After earning their first win since Week 9, the New York Jets broke a four-game losing streak, looking to end their disappointing season on a high note. And following the long-awaited victory, Rodgers joined Pat McAfee for his weekly appearance, commenting on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's MVP-caliber season at length.

“Can we just not gloss over what [Lamar Jackson] is doing,” Rodgers asked McAfee and the rest of his on-air crew. “I mean, he has, I think, 34 touchdown passes, I believe. And just, yeah, three [interceptions], I believe. And he's flirting with the all-time single-season passer rating record. This is from a guy who was just a runner, right? He can just run, you know? That's all he can do, right?

“I love watching Lamar play and love to see his continual growth and how he changes the game. I mean, obviously, he's so dynamic, but he's really become such an elite passer of the football… Let's not just gloss over this, he's having a ridiculous year.”

Expand Tweet

And if it weren't for Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, it would probably be an easy third MVP win for Jackson.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson battling Josh Allen for 2024 MVP

With just three games remaining in the 2024 regular season, the MVP race appears to be between Jackson and Allen.

However, after a string of monster performances from Allen, it could require a strong last three games from Jackson to overtake.

Now, for a player drafted with the 32nd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and was told to switch positions from quarterback to receiver, his season— and career— has been mighty impressive.

Through 14 games, Jackson has completed 68.1% of his passes for 3,580 passing yards, 34 passing touchdowns, and just three interceptions. On top of his passing yards, Jackson has rushed for 743 yards and three additional touchdowns.

Compared to Allen, it's tough to choose a winner. However, what he's doing after many thought it would be a down year for the Bills is directly correlated with how well Allen is playing.

In 2024, Allen has completed 64.4% of his passes for 3,395 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, and five interceptions. With Allen also being a rushing threat, he has added 484 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

Though some could argue that Jackson has had an overall better offensive year, Allen might fit the description better with what it means to be the most valuable player on a roster.

Without Allen, there's a very small chance they're performing even close to this well. But, once Derrick Henry joined Jackson in the Ravens' offense threat, Allen may be more valuable to his team.

However, if Rodgers had a vote, it's clear who he'd be voting for.