Ravens Week 2 choke gets worse with devastating defensive injury update

In Week 2, the Baltimore Ravens underwent one of the worst choke jobs in recent regular season history. And on top of this loss, the defense will now be without a key contributor for the season.

Heading into the fourth quarter, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens were beating the Miami Dolphins 35-14. And then the trio of Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, and Tyreek Hill erupted. And the Ravens’ defense stood no chance as they surrendered 28 points in the fourth quarter, losing 42-38.

The game proved to be a battle between the quarterbacks. For the Ravens, Jackson recorded 318 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. On the ground, he added another 119 rushing yards and one touchdown.

The Ravens’ defense allowed Tagovailoa to finish the game with 469 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, and just two interceptions.

Heading into the game, it was widely known that the Ravens’ secondary was not fully healthy. In turn, the Dolphins’ pairing of Waddle and Hill put on an elite performance. The two combined for 22 receptions for 361 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

While the Ravens’ defense looked solid for three quarters, something changed heading into the fourth. And on top of this collapse, they lost a solid veteran linebacker in Steven Means for the season.

According to The Athletics Jeff Zrebiec, Means suffered a torn Achilles. This will end his season.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh announces that Steven Means has torn his Achilles. His season is over. Harbaugh said that Means tore his other Achilles earlier in his career. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 19, 2022

This is the second torn Achilles that Means has suffered throughout his career.

Means was headed into his first season with the Ravens. After playing in 28% of the snaps in Week 1, it seemed that he would be a solid rotational piece on this defense. The Ravens will now need to look for production elsewhere on this side of the ball.