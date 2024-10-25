The Baltimore Ravens’ 30-23 victory over the Commanders in Week 7 was overshadowed by an off-field incident. A Ravens fan sought out a Commanders fan after the game an assaulted him in the street. The fan has since been arrested and legal proceedings are moving forward, prompting a new statement from the fan’s lawyer.

John Callis, the Ravens fan who assaulted a Commanders fan on October 13th, will stay in jail for the time being. A judge ruled on Wednesday that Callis will remain in custody.

Judge LaTina Burse Greene said the evidence against Callis is “strong” and that “it was clearly an unprovoked assault.” She then rejected the defense’s proposal to release Callis with a GPS tracker to an outpatient treatment facility.

Callis reportedly admitted to daily cocaine use for the past four years, including the day of the assault. He also has a troubled history that includes multiple other assaults in 2020 and 2021. He was reportedly drunk during each of those other assaults.

Callis turned himself into police on Tuesday.

Ravens fan John Callis was fired from his job, lawyer believes he was overcharged

His lawyer Brian Thompson spoke with WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren and said he believes his client was “overcharged.”

“I don’t believe this is a first-degree assault. I think it’s a second-degree assault. First-degree assault requires serious bodily injury,” Thompson said.

Callis currently faces one count of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault.

He has also faced consequences for his actions outside of the legal realm. Callis apparently moved to Sarasota, Florida before the attack where he was living with his father. Prosecutors revealed that Callis was fired from his job as a result of a viral video that captured the assault.

His boss identified him in the video after being sent a copy. The boss fired Callis after hiring him just over a month prior.