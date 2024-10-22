A Baltimore man has surrendered to law enforcement, after video surfaced of him allegedly attacking Washington Commanders fans. John Callis turned himself into police Monday after video showed him allegedly wearing a Lamar Jackson Ravens jersey and attacking two people, per TMZ. Law enforcement asserts there was a third victim involved in the incidents.

A Ravens fan wearing team gear was seen on video physically assaulting two Commanders fans following an October 13 game between the teams. Baltimore defeated Washington, 30-23.

The alleged assaults took place on the street outside of the stadium. One of the men wearing Commanders gear was reportedly knocked out cold due to the attack. The second was shoved into a brick wall, per TMZ, but escaped further harm.

“I don't lose!” the Ravens fan then shouted after roughing up the men. Callis is allegedly the man seen on camera. An arrest warrant was issued for Callis, per NBC.

The warrant includes allegations of first-degree aggravated assault and second-degree assault, police said to the outlet. It is unclear if Callis was released from custody at time of writing.

The victims in the incident were allegedly attacked again by the same perpetrator, per NBC, when two of the men returned to the scene to retrieve a cell phone.

Ravens-Commanders incident latest in string of fights at NFL games

The unfortunate incidents at the end of the Commanders-Ravens game are just the latest in a troubling trend. Fans involved in fights at NFL games are becoming more commonplace.

This season, there have been several violent incidents at games. One was captured on camera, during an Atlanta Falcons-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on October 3. When Falcons receiver KhaDarel Hodge scored a touchdown in the game, he recorded his celebration on camera. That video actually captured a fist fight erupting in the stands, per the New York Post.

NFL officials say the safety of fans is a top priority.

“There are rules,” Goodell said, per the New York Post. “If people aren’t going to behave in our stadiums, they aren’t going to be in our stadiums. We’ll take those steps and measures to protect our fans.”

Brawls aren't just occurring in the stands. There are also fights breaking out on the field between players. While the NFL has been handing out punishment for those types of incidents, it's much more difficult for the league to police fan behavior both in and out of the stadium.