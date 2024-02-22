Baltimore is the favorite to land Ekeler should he not play for Los Angeles next season.

Last summer, the Los Angeles Chargers added close to $2 million in incentives to Austin Ekeler's contract for the 2023 season, which allowed them to keep the running back last season after he requested a trade. Now, should Ekeler not stay with Los Angeles, the Baltimore Ravens are the betting favorites to land the running back, per Bet Online.

The Ravens are currently at +500 to land the talented running back if he is not back with the Chargers. Behind the Ravens are the Philadelphia Eagles at +600 and the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos at +700.

The Ravens turned to a running back by committee in the wake of numerous injuries to JK Dobbins last season. Vegas certainly expects Baltimore to look for a running back. The team isn't just the favorite to land Ekeler if he leaves, but also Alvin Kamara if he doesn't play for the New Orleans Saints next season.

Kamara is still under contract with the Saints until 2026. Barring a shock release, the Ravens would need to trade for the running back to get him on the roster. New Orleans is chasing a playoff spot and could use Kamara in their offense. However, they have the lowest cap space in the league at $83 million over the limit. A trade would alleviate some cap pressure while bringing back valuable draft capital.

A move for Ekeler is probably more realistic for the Ravens. Whatever the team decides to do, it's clear that they need to get Lamar Jackson some help on the offensive side of the ball if they want to make a Super Bowl push next season.