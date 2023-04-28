Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Baltimore Ravens are going all-out for Lamar Jackson. After making him the highest-paid player in the NFL, they also made sure that they put him in a better position to succeed by giving him more weapons.

With the 22nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Ravens took electrifying wide receiver Zay Flowers to their fold. He now joins Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor as the newest weapons that Baltimore hopes Jackson can utilize to lead the team to Super Bowl contention.

The Ravens have been linked to Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins in the buildup of the draft, but with the Flowers pick, it looks like the team will no longer pursue him.

It is interesting to note, however, that it is the third time in five years that the Ravens take a wideout in the draft, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Zay Flowers is definitely an intriguing addition to the Ravens’ wide receiving corps. In four years with Boston College, Flowers accumulated 200 receptions for 3056 yards and 29 touchdowns. His final year with the Eagles is particularly noteworthy, as he tallied career-highs 78 receptions, 1077 yards and 12 touchdowns.

It remains to be seen how the Ravens will utilize him, but his playmaking skills as a receiver and rusher should make the Baltimore offense more dynamic and give them more options.

As for Jackson, it’s definitely a good day for him. After getting the bag with a five-year, $260 million deal with the Ravens, the team around him got better as well.