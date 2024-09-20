The Baltimore Ravens have also been known as a run-first team, and they made sure to keep that a priority after this latest contract extension with Justice Hill, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“The #Ravens and RB Justice Hill have agreed to terms on a 2-year, $6M contract extension. A nice deal for an underrated core player for them in his sixth year,” Rapoport tweeted.

Hill has been seeing a lot of playing time with the Ravens through two weeks and outsnapped Derrick Henry in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders. With this move, it shows that Hill is an important part of what the Ravens are doing on offense.

Ravens lock up key piece in running game

Justice Hill was due to be a free agent after this season, but the Baltimore Ravens made sure that he wouldn't hit the market. He's been with the team since 2019 after they drafted him in the third round of the NFL Draft. Since then, he has been a player who contributed in many areas of the team, including on offense and special teams.

He has a total of 959 rushing yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.6 yards per attempt. When he's been a kick returner, he's rushed a total of 593 yards.

Hill has been a solid backup throughout his career with the Ravens and has seen a number of running backs come and go on the team. This season, he has the chance to play alongside Derrick Henry, one of the most dominant running backs actively in the league who has been around for a while.

Henry and Hill are looking to lead the Ravens rushing attack, while also helping to open up the passing game for Lamar Jackson. The team is currently 0-2, but they'll have a chance to get in the win column in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys.