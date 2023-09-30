The Baltimore Ravens finally have some positive injury news in the 2023 NFL season. Justice Hill is expected to play against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Justice Hill is officially listed as questionable on the Ravens' injury report for Week 4 because of a toe injury.

Hill's injury forced him to miss the Ravens' Week 3 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts upset the Ravens 22-19 in overtime. With Hill sidelined, Baltimore players besides Lamar Jackson only rushed for 85 yards on 23 carries.

Hill moved up the depth chart when JK Dobbins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the opener. Hill had 11 carries for 41 yards in Week 2.

Gus Edwards leads Baltimore with 145 rushing yards in 2023. Edwards left last week's game with a concussion but is ready to play against the Browns. Edwards is averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

Baltimore's top two receivers have been ruled out in Week 4. Odell Beckham Jr. will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury. Rashod Bateman won't play because of a hamstring injury. The Ravens have been forced to deal with injuries on the offensive line and in the secondary, as well, to start the season.

The Browns will present the Ravens' offense with its most formidable challenge of the season, thus far. Cleveland enters Week 4 with the NFL's No. 1 ranked defense. The Browns have surrendered a league-low 3.2 yards per play. Opposing offenses have only scored one touchdown against Cleveland.

The Ravens, Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers all enter Week 4 in a three-way tie atop the AFC North. The reigning division champion Cincinnati Bengals are a game back with a 1-2 record.