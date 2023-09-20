The injury bug has unfortunately hit the Baltimore Ravens once again as JK Dobbins went down with a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 2. That leaves the RB room rather thin, with Justice Hill and Gus Edwards as the main options along with Melvin Gordon. As a result, the organization is on the hunt for another back to help out in 2023.

Per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens are working out Kenyan Drake, Ronald Jones, and James Robinson on Wednesday, who have all been around the league for a hot minute.

Drake actually played for Baltimore last year so he is a familiar face, having featured in 12 games and rushing for 4.4 yards per carry including four touchdowns. Drake has also suited up Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, and Las Vegas Raiders in his career.

Jones meanwhile was just released by the Dallas Cowboys after his two-game suspension for violating the NFL's PED rules. After Deuce Vaughn showed promise, they decided to part ways. Jones played six games for the Kansas City Chiefs last year and was previously in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers for four years. The former USC standout is a two-time Super Bowl champion, which means he does have playoff experience. Could be a nice pick-up for the Ravens.

As for Robinson, he's moved around quite a bit since spending his first two NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was a beast in his rookie campaign but has dropped off in previous years. The Jags traded him to the New York Jets last October but he didn't last long there. Robinson then signed a two-year deal with the New England Patriots in March but was released shortly after due to concerns with his health.

The Ravens have options. We'll see who they decide to bring in to help strengthen their backfield.