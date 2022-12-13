By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

After starting quarterback Tyler Huntley was injured, rookie backup Anthony Brown came in to finish the Ravens 16-14 win over the Steelers in Week 14. But after some pregame mishaps, the Ravens thought about a backup plan outside of Brown if Huntley were to get injured.

On Monday, Jeff Hathhorn, sports director at 93.7 The Fan, spoke about the Ravens and Steelers matchup in Week 14. When it came to Brown, Hathhorn said that, “he was so bad at throwing balls to Raven’s players,” during pregame warmups that he was replaced by a long snapper.

Brown ultimately didn’t do much in the victory. He completed three-of-five passes for 16 yards in what was the first appearance of his NFL career.

Anthony Brown spent five years playing college football, three at Boston College and two at Oregon. Over 44 career games, Brown completed 58.4% of his passes for 7,891 yards, 61 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also ran 287 times for 1,121 yards and fifteen touchdowns. The Ravens signed Brown as an undrafted free agent before the season.

After playing 23 snaps the win over the Steelers, Brown was reverted back to the Ravens’ practice squad. If Jackson and Huntley were to miss another game, it seems that Brown would be in line to start. However, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh seemed confident that at least Huntley would be able to return in Week 15.

Maybe that’s a blessing for Harbaugh and the Ravens. If Brown was so bad that Baltimore replaced him with a long snapper in pre game warmups, maybe he isn’t the quarterback the Ravens want in the pocket.