By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Baltimore Ravens are going through a rough patch in their season right now, and things couldn’t have gone much worse for them in their 13-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 15. While they may be getting star quarterback Lamar Jackson back in Week 16, it looks like they could be set to be without star defensive end Calais Campbell for their upcoming contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

Campbell is putting together another strong season with the Ravens, but he was forced out of their game against the Browns early with a left knee injury. Campbell had a bulky brace on his knee after the game, and initial reports have made it sound like Campbell doesn’t have a very good shot at suiting for Baltimore in Week 16, which would be a big blow for their defense.

“Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell could miss some time with a left knee injury and is considered a long shot for Saturday, a source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Campbell was injured with 11:47 left in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 13-3 loss in Cleveland and was wearing a bulky brace on his left knee in the locker room.” – Jamison Hensley, ESPN

Campbell continues to defy age on the Ravens defensive line, and is putting together a nice bounce back campaign after a rough 2021 season. While the Ravens will likely be able to get by the Falcons with or without Campbell, they will be hoping that his injury isn’t something that will keep him out for long, and if that means sitting him out against Atlanta, it will be worth it, even if it would be a tough loss for their defense.