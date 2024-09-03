Justin Madubuike burst onto the scene with his play in 2023. Now, the Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle will be going by the name he grew up with his entire life. Madubuike is now going to be going by his Nigerian-given name, Nnamdi. The star Ravens defender announced the decision to go from Justin to Nnamdi. Nnamdi was the first name Madubuike said he had been given, and it's the name his family members call him to this day. Starting in second or third grade, he shared that Justin became the name he was called when he wasn't with his family.

“Coming from Nigerian culture, our parents give us like an American name and give us a Nigerian name,” Madubuike told the team site. “When we were growing up as little kids, they addressed us as our Nigerian name. So Nnamdi, I believe in my heart, that's my real name.”

Madbuike made a name for himself last season as he was one of the focal points on a Ravens defense that led the league in sacks and turnovers and allowed the fewest points per game. He led the Ravens with 13 sacks, 33 quarterback hits, and 12 tackles for loss. His play earned him the first Pro Bowl of his career and Second-Team All-Pro honors. The All-Pro defensive tackle was in the final year of his rookie contract last season, and capitalizing on that earned Madbuike a four-year $98 million contract extension this offseason.

The meaning behind Ravens' Nnamdi Madubuike's new name

“After I signed my contract, I just need to keep doing that. I just felt like when I keep it real, the better player I am, the better man I am,” Madubuike said. “I just was like, you know, I'm going to go with my real name. So Nnamdi is my real name.”

To coincide with the change, the Ravens changed his nameplate above his locker to Nnamdi Madubuike this week. Madubuike and Baltimore open their 2024 NFL campaign on the road against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.