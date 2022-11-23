Published November 23, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell revealed a take that will catch New Orleans Saints’ running back Alvin Kamara’s attention. Campbell said Ravens coaches described Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne as “Alvin Kamara but faster,” per Jamison Hensley.

The Ravens are set to face the Jaguars in Week 12 on Sunday. Jacksonville started the season well before running into a rough patch as of late. Nevertheless, Travis Etienne has emerged as a star for Jaguars in 2022. Through 10 games, Etienne has posted 725 rushing yards to go along with 4 touchdowns. His performance has been a tremendous bounce back following last year’s injury plagued campaign.

As for Alvin Kamara, he’s tallied 511 rushing yards and just 1 touchdown this season. He recorded 16 touchdowns just 2 years ago, but injuries have bothered him over the past couple of seasons.

Travis Etienne and Alvin Kamara have drawn comparisons in the past. And it truly is a compliment for both of them, as Kamara is a star and Etienne features a high ceiling.

Baltimore will attempt to contain Travis Etienne and the Jaguars’ rushing attack on Sunday. On the season, the Ravens are third in rushing yards against per game. Etienne and Co. will be up for quite the challenge in this Week 12 affair.

Jacksonville’s recent struggles drew an honest response from Travis Etienne.

“We just said the h*ll with it. We were tired of losing. I feel like everybody just had that mindset. Just give it your all let’s see what happens,” he said.

Etienne will look to lead the Jags to an upset victory over the Ravens this week.