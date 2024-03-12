Talk about fake news. A fake Adam Schefter social media account stirred a lot of controversy, as it falsely reported that Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen was leaving the team and heading to Seattle, per Awful Announcing. The post gained traction when it was retweeted by ESPN sports commentator and journalist Jeremy Fowler.
Queen is one of the most valuable pieces of the Ravens defense, and is in negotiations to stay with the team this offseason. The linebacker is also testing the waters of free agency and there are plenty of teams that would want to sign him. Queen has expressed his love for the Charm City, recently posting about how happy he was for Justin Madubuike. The defensive lineman inked a long-term deal with the Ravens.
Fowler wasn't the only person who fell into the trap. The fake account was also given a retweet by former NFL player Marcus Spears, now another ESPN personality. Fowler was quick to realize his mistake.
“This is obviously a fake. Carry on,” Fowler said, per Awful Announcing.
The Ravens made it to the AFC Championship in 2023, behind their excellent defense. Queen finished the season with 133 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and an interception. Baltimore is clearly hoping they can hold on to him, as coach John Harbaugh has said he wants to beef up the offensive line this offseason to get the team back to a Super Bowl. The Ravens haven't made the championship game in more than a decade.
This situation was clearly a lesson in double checking who you are truly following and listening to on social media.