The Baltimore Ravens' upcoming clash with the Houston Texans took on a whole new meaning. Both teams literally exchanged wide receivers ahead of the Christmas day showdown, which carries AFC playoff angles.

The Ravens claimed former Texans WR Steven Sims off of waivers, per Fox NFL insider Jordan Schultz Monday. Ironically, Baltimore adds him after Houston nabbed Diontae Johnson from the waiver wire.

Baltimore hasn't announced Sims to the active roster ahead of the much-anticipated showdown. Johnson, meanwhile, is seeking a fresh start after his Ravens experiment failed.

Johnson arrived to Houston also on Monday. The former Pro Bowler, however, delivered a rigid Ravens experience.

Why Diontae Johnson struggled with Ravens

Johnson came over as a past bitter rival of Baltimore. He produced his best production with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But his Baltimore stay became one filled with drama. Johnson refused to play in the Dec. 1 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Baltimore excused him from team-related activities afterward.

Johnson only played 39 total snaps after arriving before the midseason trade deadline. He leaves Baltimore catching just one pass for six yards. Johnson got released on Dec. 30 from the Ravens.

Houston is in need of extra WR depth, though. Johnson's arrival comes via the scary Tank Dell injury from Saturday. The second-year wide receiver suffered a dislocated knee during the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The AFC South champions are already without Nico Collins and prized free agent addition Stefon Diggs.

The Texans have John Metchie III, Xavier Hutchinson, and Robert Woods leading the current depth in the WR room. Johnson, once elevated, gives Houston a needed fourth veteran option for quarterback C.J. Stroud. Dell, Diggs and Collins are not expected to return for the rest of the regular season.

Meanwhile for Sims, he played with Johnson before in Pittsburgh from 2021 to 2022. Sims has caught 78 passes for 704 yards and five touchdowns in his career. He's also played for Washington, which occurred in 2019.