The Baltimore Ravens suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. Despite trailing 27-19 late in the fourth quarter, Lamar Jackson orchestrated an eight-play, 88-yard touchdown drive that gave Baltimore a chance to tie with less than two minutes remaining. However, the Ravens’ two-point conversion attempt failed as Jackson’s final pass of the season clanged off Mark Andrews’ hands.

The frustration following Sunday night’s devastating defeat was palpable as Jackson took the season-ending loss hard. Former Ravens’ running back J.K. Dobbins understands what the All-Pro QB was going through.

“That’s Lamar, man. He wants to be the greatest. He wants to win a Super Bowl so bad. I know it. I was there with him. He wants that ring really bad. He could care less about an MVP,” Dobbins said via Up & Adams on X

“I love Lamar so much. Like a brother… Not only is he one of the best quarterbacks ever to live but he’s the best person in the world. I love that guy. [But] I knew, some of the things that happened in the game, the media is gonna say it's his fault maybe, or people are gonna say he can't win, but he can. He's a legend. He's amazing,” Dobbins added.

Jackson stands a good chance of winning his third MVP award after a sensational 2024 campaign in which he became the first quarterback to pass for 4,000 yards and run for 800 yards in a single season. However, Andrews’ dropped pass dropped his career playoff record to just 3-5.

How will Lamar Jackson and the Ravens respond after another brutal playoff loss?

While Jackson played well in the divisional round matchup, throwing for 254 yards and two touchdowns, he also turned the ball over twice. Turnovers were a key factor in the loss to the Bills. The Ravens committed three turnovers while Buffalo played a clean game.

It was Jackson’s first multi-turnover game of the season but it was the fourth game in which he’s turned the ball over two or more times in the playoffs. In eight career postseason games, he has 11 total turnovers.

Despite a pattern of producing exceptional regular season performances before blowing it in the bright lights of the playoffs, some believe it’s just a matter of time before Jackson straightens things out in the postseason. That feeling of inevitability likely cushions the blow of another early playoff exit for Ravens fans. And the team has done well to stick together after such a gut wrenching loss.

Dobbins spent his first four NFL seasons in Baltimore after the team selected him in the second round of the 2020 draft. Unfortunately, injuries derailed his career as he was only able to play in nine total games over the three seasons following his rookie campaign.

After suffering a season-ending Achilles tear in 2023, Dobbins landed with the Los Angeles Chargers. He enjoyed an impressive return in 2024, surpassing 1,000 total yards for the first time in his career and scoring nine touchdowns in 13 games. His performance with the Charges this season will almost certainly earn him Comeback Player of the Year honors.