After an 0-2 start to the season, the Baltimore Ravens have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Reigning MVP Lamar Jackson is hitting his stride. Offseason addition Derrick Henry leads the league in rushing attempts, yards and touchdowns. And the Ravens acquired Pro Bowl wideout Diontae Johnson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

Johnson experienced a wild reversal of fortune going from the moribund 3-7 Panthers to the dynamic 7-3 Ravens. And the sixth-year veteran should take on a larger role with the team starting in Week 11. “[Johnson has] been here now for somewhat of a number of practices. Last week, we only had one practice. That was really where he got a chance to move around, but I would expect [his workload] to ramp up, yes,” Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh said per a press conference transcript provided by the team’s official site.

Johnson made his Baltimore debut in Week 9, just five days after he was traded. While Harbaugh expected Johnson to have an immediate role with the team, he was on the field for just 17 snaps against the Denver Broncos and wasn’t targeted. In the following week’s instant classic against the Cincinnati Bengals, Johnson had one catch on two targets for six yards. But Harbaugh anticipates he’ll come closer to his rest-of-season usage on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Diontae Johnson adds depth to the Ravens’ offense

The Steelers selected Johnson in the third round of the 2019 draft and he spent the first five seasons of his career in Pittsburgh. However, the Steelers traded the receiver to the Panthers prior to the 2024 season.

After seven games with Carolina, Johnson was moved again. The Ravens landed him for a fifth round draft pick. Considering Baltimore will get a sixth rounder in return and the fact that the Panthers will pay some of Johnson’s salary and it’s easy to see why he’s considered the steal of the trade deadline.

In nine games this season, Johnson has 31 receptions for 363 yards and three touchdowns. He has one 1,000-yard campaign in his career but has topped 880 yards three times. Johnson will add important depth to the Ravens’ receiver room. With Zay Flowers blossoming, Johnson will compete with Rashod Bateman for WR2 status as he and Jackson build their chemistry.

Johnson is yet another weapon for one of the most talented teams in the league. But his former coach Mike Tomlin isn’t too concerned. Tomlin admitted that he hadn’t really thought about Johnson much as he prepares to take on the Ravens' explosive offense. Baltimore heads to Pittsburgh for a Week 11 clash that will determine first place in the AFC North.