The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson exploded offensively in their 41-10 thrashing of the Denver Broncos. They lit the scoreboard up even without newcomer Diontae Johnson catching a pass on Sunday post trade.

The recently added weapon endured a quiet and underwhelming Charm City debut. Jackson got asked by reporters Monday if he's facing the challenge of building immediate chemistry with Johnson.

“I'm not going [to] lie, I really don't know how it [feels] for a receiver or someone to come to another team and how fast it'd be suitable for them in a new system – I don't know,” Jackson began, per the Ravens team website.

Jackson admitted before the Broncos game that he “couldn't stand” Johnson. That was during a time the wideout played for Baltimore's fierce rival the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2019-2023. Now both men must develop chemistry for a Super Bowl run, which again got off to a slow start. However, Jackson shared this bold prediction.

“I feel like me just building chemistry with [Diontae Johnson] will be second to none,” Jackson stated. “I feel like any guy who comes to the team or whoever I'm working with is going [to] be second to none just because I got a feel for the game, and I believe so do those guys, because they're in the NFL.”

Jackson still delivered a highly-efficient passing afternoon. The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player completed 16-of-19 passes for 280 yards and tossed three touchdowns. Zay Flowers snatched two of the three aerial scores on connections of seven and 53 yards.

The veteran QB and Baltimore, though, needed additional firepower in the air attack. Hence the swift move to acquire Johnson.

Diontae Johnson/Lamar Jackson plan revealed before Ravens rout

Johnson gave Jackson a newly added past Pro Bowl wide receiving option after the trade with the Carolina Panthers. The veteran target earned his lone Pro Bowl nod with the Steelers in 2021. Jackson previously worked with three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham last season.

Again, Johnson's debut fell on the quiet side. However, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson the real plan for Johnson against Denver.

“Harbaugh telling me he expects Diontae Johnson to play about 10-15 snaps as he’s still learning everything. He adds not only another weapon that can stretch the field but also adds depth in case of injury as season goes on Ravens,” Wolfson shared before the game.

Turns out Johnson has a lot to absorb still with the Ravens offense. But once he's immersed in the scheme, he'll enter an offense that leads the NFL in total yards. Jackson and Baltimore also rank fourth in passing offense through nine games. Lastly, the Ravens boast the league's second-best scoring offense.

The former third rounder from the 2019 draft out of Toledo brings 421 career receptions, 4,720 yards, and 28 touchdowns in tow to Baltimore. Johnson will soon suit up against a familiar opponent from his Steelers days: The Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The 5-foot-10, 183-pound wideout owns a 6-4 all-time career record against the Bengals.