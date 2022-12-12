By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Baltimore Ravens’ quarterbacks just can’t catch a break in the last few weeks of the season. Last week, Lamar Jackson went down with a knee injury. The star is expected to be out until Week 16, with backup Tyler Huntley replacing him in the interim. Unfortunately, Huntley was knocked out of his first start of the season with a concussion.

Now, the Ravens are set to miss Tyler Huntley for their upcoming Week 15 game due to the aforementioned concussion. Because of that, fans have been wondering if the Ravens would try to get Lamar Jackson back early. However, based on John Harbaugh’s response to Bo Smolka, that might not be the case.

“I asked John Harbaugh about this (Tyler Huntley injury) and he said the “short week” idea applied to a Thursday game. He said he thought Huntley was doing well but would defer to (Ravens) medical staff. He also ran through starter/backup options for Browns game Saturday and never mentioned Lamar Jackson.”

The Ravens’ win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday keeps them on top of the AFC North. With the Cincinnati Bengals hot on their heels, though, the team needs every win they can get to match the reigning AFC champs. Losing Huntley (who has performed well in his starts) AND Jackson could be dangerous for Baltimore.

The good news for the Ravens is that they’ll be facing a Cleveland Browns team dealing with their own struggles. As long as they play good, solid football, they should be the clear favorites to take that game.