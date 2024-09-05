When Lamar Jackson, the star quarterback and 2023 NFL MVP for the Baltimore Ravens, publicly requested a trade, he underscored a shift in how NFL players manage their contracts and career decisions. Head Coach John Harbaugh, understanding the gravity and boldness of Jackson's move, internally admired the quarterback's approach, describing it as “kind of cool.”

This moment revealed a deep respect for Jackson's assertive stance on his worth and future, even though Harbaugh couldn't express these sentiments publicly due to professional etiquette.

Ravens' Lamar Jackson wanted out

This episode in Jackson's career came during a pivotal time last season when quarterbacks were securing unprecedented contract guarantees. Players like Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson had set new standards with their massive fully guaranteed deals, influencing Jackson to pursue a similar “legacy deal.”

His negotiation process was unique. He engaged directly with the Ravens’ management without an agent, advocating for himself in a direct, informed manner that broke from the norm. In today's NFL, most players only care about two things: money and winning, with more emphasis on money.

Jackson's negotiation strategy involved detailed communications with Ravens' GM Eric DeCosta, emphasizing his desire for a contract that reflected his value comparably to his peers. The directness of these negotiations, often conducted through meticulous email exchanges where DeCosta would outline terms and Jackson would respond with his perspectives, showcased a new level of player involvement in contract discussions.

In April, as the Philadelphia Eagles secured Jalen Hurts with a $110 million fully guaranteed extension, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta crafted a final offer for Lamar Jackson: a five-year, $260 million deal, $135 million of it guaranteed. DeCosta sent the details to Jackson, who responded positively after DeCosta endured a stressful night watching the Celtics lose. “Man,” DeCosta remarked, “I was in a dark place.” When Jackson's affirmative reply came—”EDC, I’ll sign it tomorrow”—DeCosta was stunned. Overwhelmed and relieved, he celebrated with a drink, telling his son, “I think we just signed Lamar Jackson.”

Harbaugh thought it was cool, though he couldn’t say that publicly or in his own building. “I just respected what he was doing,” the coach says now, according to the Washington Post.

Ultimately, Jackson's approach resulted in a significant contract extension that met his demands, marking a victory for player empowerment and setting a precedent for future negotiations in the league.

Harbaugh's acknowledgment of Jackson's method as “cool” reflects an appreciation for the quarterback's determination and savvy, recognizing a shift towards greater player agency in the NFL. It's a testament to how athletes are taking control of their careers, shaping their paths in ways that previous generations couldn't.