The Baltimore Ravens gave themselves more salary cap space on Tuesday after restructuring the contracts of DT Nnamdi Madubuike (formerly Justin), K Justin Tucker and LB Roquan Smith, according to ESPN's Field Yates. In total, they've cleared about $9.3 million from the salary cap, giving them $4.86M in cap space. They'll need the additional space in case they want to bolster Lamar Jackson's offense ahead of the trade deadline.

Since cutdown day on Tuesday, August 27, the Ravens have made a plethora of transactions to fine-tune their bench and practice squad. Most recently, Baltimore signed QB Tyler Huntley to the practice squad, and DE Adedayo Odeleye was added to the International Pathway Program.

Ravens, Lamar Jackson seeking hot Week 1 start versus Kansas City Chiefs

With less than 48 hours until the Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs kick off the 2024 NFL season, plenty of media narratives surround this game. For example, since the Chiefs eliminated Baltimore in the AFC Championship last season, some media members tried to paint this season-opener as a revenge game for Lamar Jackson and Co.

“Any game I play in, I feel like it's a revenge game,” Jackson said. “I'm not just going to look at this game like a revenge game. Anybody we play, no matter if we've beaten them or lost to them in previous years, I just want to win.”

Speaking of that AFC title game, even Derrick Henry got in on the action saying he wished he could've lined up to help the Ravens win that game.

“I was wishing I could suit up that day [when I was] watching that game,” Henry said. “But yes, now it's my turn, so [I have] to take advantage of it. It's going to be a hell of a game.”

In his career against the Chiefs, Henry has 447 yards on 78 carries (5.7 ypc) and six rushing touchdowns.

“I'm excited for them to go and showcase them as a group and us as a whole,” Henry said. “[We're] going to do our job and executing. It's all tied in together, [and] we all trust one another.”

Jackson put a bow on it, explaining why the Week 1 game matters.

“We have to win regular season games [in order] to get to January,” Jackson said. “We can't just go into the season and go 5-12, because then we're not going to be in the playoffs. Playoffs are on our mind, but at the same time, we have to win this game that's ahead of us.”

The Ravens will need Jackson, Henry, Smith, Madubuike, Tucker and everyone on the roster to take down the back-to-back Super Bowl champs.