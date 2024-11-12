The Baltimore Ravens have taken a massive step forward on offense in the second year of the Todd Monken-Lamar Jackson partnership, making them one of the more explosive teams in the league. However, the defense has sputtered after the departure of former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

The Ravens have especially struggled in pass defense, in part due to injuries at cornerback and partly because of the adjustment to a new scheme that is a little bit friendlier to opposing quarterbacks. The Ravens addressed this deficiency at the trade deadline when they acquired longtime veteran Tre'Davious White from the Los Angeles Rams.

White didn't play for the Ravens in Thursday night's dramatic victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, but he figures to be a part of the cornerback rotation moving forward. On Tuesday, Harbaugh detailed to the media why the team brought White in and what the Ravens expect from him.

“First of all, high-level human being, great guy,” Harbaugh said. “Everybody that's been around him says that. High-level competitor, tough, tough guy. Willing to get out there and play hard like we like, so we respect that about him. We expect him to get in there and start taking snaps in the rotation at corner. That's why we traded for him, so we're looking forward to it, and I know he's excited.”

Harbaugh also said that White would be paying outside corner like he has done traditionally throughout his career.

Ravens must fix pass defense in order to be Super Bowl contenders

The Ravens' pass defense has been shockingly bad at times this season, as good quarterbacks have been able to throw the ball all over them. That is a stunning development considering the talent that the Ravens have in the secondary, including Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams.

The Ravens have shuffled through numerous options at the second cornerback spot opposite Humphrey, both due to injury and just poor play, but it hasn't helped. In two games, Joe Burrow threw for 820 yards and nine touchdowns with just one interception. Baker Mayfield and Jayden Daniels have also had very good games against this Ravens defense.

The Ravens have given up a ton of explosive pass plays down the field, and Ja'Marr Chase feasted on them in that department in both meetings this season. Part of that is likely due to a more conservative scheme under new defensive coordinator Zach Orr than they had under Mike Macdonald or Wink Martindale.

Opposing quarterbacks are more comfortable against this Ravens defense, and they're performing well as a result. Heading into Week 11, the Ravens have the third worst defensive EPA per dropback in the NFL (0.189), only ahead of the Jaguars and Panthers.

The decline in the Ravens' linebacking core is also a major cause for concern. The loss of Patrick Queen in free agency is really hurting this group, and Roquan Smith isn't playing like his usual All-Pro self so far this season, especially in pass coverage. With a decline in the middle of the defense and less disruptiveness overall, this Ravens team has become one of the worst pass defenses in football.