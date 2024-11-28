ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Eagles are rolling, winning seven straight games entering this game, while the Ravens also look great and have won three out of their last five games. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with an Eagles-Ravens prediction and pick.

Eagles-Ravens Last Game – Matchup History

The Ravens have won the last two games in this series. The Ravens won at home in Baltimore, 27-26 in 2016. Then, they played again in Philadelphia in 2020, and the Ravens won 30-28. This is their first matchup in four years and could be a potential preview of what the Super Bowl could look like this year.

Overall Series: Ravens lead 3-2-1

Here are the Eagles-Ravens NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Eagles-Ravens Odds

Philadelphia Eagles: +3 (-112)

Moneyline: +138

Baltimore Ravens: -3 (-108)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 51.5 (-106)

Under: 51.5 (-114)

How to Watch Eagles vs. Ravens

Time: 4:25 pm ET/1:25 pm PT

TV: CBS

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Philadelphia Eagles look unstoppable right now. Their offense has been great, and they are third in the NFL in yards per game at 389.1 yards per game. Then, they are also scoring 26.9 points per game. Jalen Hurts is the key for this offense and makes this team go at quarterback. He has 2,376 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, and five interceptions with a 69.1% completion percentage. AJ Brown is the best receiver on the team, with 727 yards and four touchdowns on 39 receptions. They have the best-rushing offense in the NFL, with 193.4 yards per game. The combination of Hurts and Saquon Barkley has been lethal on offense. Hurts has 456 yards and 11 touchdowns on 115 carries, while Barkley is in the MVP conversation with 1,392 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 223 carries. This offense is on a roll, but Barkley will have a massive challenge in this game because the Ravens have been great against the run, so Hurts should find more success.

The Eagles' defense has been great this season. They are first in total defense, allowing 274.6 total yards per game. They are the third-best passing defense in the NFL and seventh in rushing defense. They allow 175.5 yards through the air and 99.2 yards per game on the ground. This defense has a lot of playmakers up front, with Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith Jr., and Nakobe Dean having been huge for the Eagles. Then, Reed Blankenship and C.J. Gardner-Johnson have been huge keys in the Philadelphia secondary. This Philadelphia defense has found its stride this season. Still, this matchup is extremely challenging against the Ravens, especially regarding how they can beat you on the ground or through the air.

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Baltimore Ravens have looked amazing on offense this season. Their offense has been great, and they are first in the NFL in yards per game at 430.1 yards. Then, they scored 30.34 points per game, second only to the Detroit Lions. Lamar Jackson is the key for this offense and makes this team go. He has 3,053 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 67.3% completion percentage. Zay Flowers is the best receiver on the team, with 787 yards and four touchdowns on 57 receptions. They have the second-best rushing offense in the NFL, averaging 180.2 yards per game. The combination of Jackson and Derrick Henry has been lethal on offense. Jackson has 599 yards and three touchdowns on 103 carries, while Henry has been a workhorse with 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns on 221 carries. This offense is rolling, but this is a different challenge against a defense as good as the Eagles. They will put up a fight, but they will have more success on the ground than through the air.

The Ravens' defense has taken a step back this season. They are 24th in total defense, allowing 355.6 total yards per game. They have the second-worst passing defense in the NFL but the second-best defense against the run. They allow 277.7 yards through the air and 77.9 yards per game on the ground. This defense has a lot of playmakers with Odafe Oweh and Nnamdi Madubuike up front, then Roquan Smith and Kyle Van Noy are great in the middle, and finally, Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton are the biggest bright spots in the secondary. This defense has a difficult matchup against an Eagles offense that has looked unstoppable in recent weeks. They should make life hard for Saquon Barkley, but it opens the door for Jalen Hurts to have a big game.

Final Eagles-Ravens Prediction & Pick

This is the game of the weekend in the NFL. These two defenses are playing well, and both offenses are playing great. These two teams will make stopping the run a massive focal point between Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry on each team. It comes down to quarterback play due to that, and because of that, I trust Lamar Jackson more. Expect the Ravens to win and cover at home in a huge game on Sunday.

Final Eagles-Ravens Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Ravens -3 (-108)