The Baltimore Ravens won a close one in Week 12 over the Los Angeles Chargers, 30-23, as John Harbaugh improved to 3-0 against brother Jim, dating back to Super Bowl 47 in 2013 when John's Ravens beat Jim's 49ers for the title. In the win, two-time MVP Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes and ran the ball for a score while new signing Derrick Henry rushed for 140 yards. After the game, Lamar Jackson shared a moment with former teammate JK Dobbins, who signed with LA in the offseason after four seasons with Baltimore.

You can see the two former teammates hug it out after the game, via this clip from @_MLFootball on X, formerly Twitter.

Week 12: Ravens def. Chargers

In their Week 12 victory, the Ravens helped John Harbaugh maintain bragging rights over his brother Jim, coach of the Chargers, in the Harbaugh Bowl.

“It means a lot. With me being a big brother, I can't lose to my little brother,” Jackson said, via the Associated Press. “That's what I believe going into the game he was thinking about that a lot. We came out victorious today.”

Previously, Jim had coached Michigan Football for nine years, leading them to a national championship before returning to the NFL and taking the Chargers job after they fired Brandon Staley in 2023.

Meanwhile, JK Dobbins injured his knee before halftime and never returned, though he made sure to catch up with former teammate Lamar Jackson after the game.

Besides Dobbins, Chargers cornerback Eli Apple also left the game in the first half due to a hamstring injury and did not return.

After the game, the Ravens coach praised his team gutting it out after trailing 10-0 in the first quarter, improving to 8-4 for the season.

“This is a big win for our guys,” John Harbaugh said. “I'm proud of the way they stepped up and responded. We were down 10-0 and our guys stepped up. They really didn't flinch and kept fighting. They locked in on the details and played good, winning football.”

Moreover, the Ravens will need all the momentum they can get as they prepare for the surging (9-2) Philadelphia Eagles for Week 13.