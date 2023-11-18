Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson couldn't help but share a heartbroken reaction to Zay Flowers' touchdown not counting.

The Baltimore Ravens took it to the Cincinnati Bengals after securing the win 34-20. Even so, there's one particular touchdown that Lamar Jackson is heartbroken over, as it didn't count.

In the second quarter of the game, Jackson threw a screen pass to rookie Zay Flowers, who turned up the field and took it to the house for a nearly 70-yard touchdown play. Unfortunately, it was called back, as the referees called a holding penalty on Odell Beckham Jr.

Zay Flowers deserves to have this play recognized nationwide as a touchdown. Such an electric play Also, watch Keaton Mitchell👀 pic.twitter.com/x58kkDsTKM — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) November 17, 2023

It was a truly electric play as Flowers showcased his amazing skills when the ball is in his hands. But on Friday, Jackson must've been watching film and started feeling some sort of way. He took to social media to share his reaction to Zay Flowers not being given that touchdown.

Zay TD should still count💔 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) November 17, 2023

Beckham's holding call was a bit controversial. Many believed that it was a bad call, as the Ravens' wide receiver got the defender out of the way and let go almost as soon as Flowers ran by him. When it comes down to it, what else was Beckham supposed to do?

At the very least, Baltimore secured the win. That's what matters most. However, the Ravens are going to need these types of plays more often now that Mark Andrews is ruled out for the season. Look for Lamar Jackson to spread the ball around more often for the remainder of the season.

Additionally, Flowers might be in for some big games in the final stretch of the season. Jackson needs a new top target and the Ravens' rookie receiver might be the perfect option.