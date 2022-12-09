By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Baltimore Ravens are poised to take on their rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14, but they might be without Lamar Jackson. Baltimore received some bad news on the potential status of their former MVP quarterback.

Speaking on Friday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh stated that, when it comes to quarterback, “It looks like it’s going to be Tyler Huntley on Sunday.” Huntley came in for Jackson in Week 13, completing 27-of-32 passes for 187 yards and a pick while rushing for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Huntley’s snaps have come as Jackson suffers from a PCL injury. First reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he noted that PCL injuries often need 1-3 weeks to heal. Jackson was injured in the first quarter of the Ravens 10-9 win over the Browns in Week 13, after taking a sack.

Prior to the injury, Jackson had completed 62.3% of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Jackson has only rushed 112 times, adding 764 yards and three touchdowns. The two-time Pro Bowler is 14th in the entire NFL in rushing, highest among quarterbacks while his 6.8 yards per carry only trails Chicago’s Justin Fields.

The Ravens are currently 8-4 on the season. They are atop the AFC South with the Bengals, who are also 8-4. Week 14 marks the first time they play the Steelers this season, with the rematch coming in Week 17.

It looks like Lamar Jackson won’t suit up on Sunday. But Baltimore will be counting on their star quarterback to help them continue their winning ways and run their way into the postseason.