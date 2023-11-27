Lamar Jackson knew to give his flowers to Roquan Smith, and Brandon Stephens' squad after a massive win over Justin Herbert's Chargers.

Zay Flowers and Lamar Jackson seem to have gotten all the love after the Baltimore Ravens torched the Los Angeles Chargers. But, other players like Brandon Stephens, Roquan Smith, and the rest of the secondary were hounding Justin Herbert. This is why the quarterback proudly announced that they were John Harbaugh's x-factor in this massive triumph, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

“Our defense was playing lights out all night,” was the staunch observation that Lamar Jackson had after they steamrolled the Chargers.

Brandon Stephens led the Raven's secondary with six solo tackles. Roquan Smith followed suit with five tackles with three of them being assisted. Jadeveon Clowney also made Justin Herbert's life in the pocket a living hell. He knocked the wind out of the quarterback once with a sack while also two tackles, one of them being assisted. Broderick Washington also took down Herbert.

The Ravens' defensive unit kept all types of attacks at bay. This helped Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers thrive in the offense. They only allowed 279 total yards with an average gain of 4.2 per play. Jackson would then get the opportunity to lead the offense in outgunning the Chargers. This got the Ravens 361 total yards while their average gain of 5.2 eclipsed the performance from Los Angeles.

Overall, they suffocated the opposing team en route to a 20-to-10 scoreline. Nine wins are under their belts and it will only get better moving forward. This team is poised for a Super Bowl run and all of the signs are starting to show.