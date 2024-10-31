When star Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice on Wednesday, it was just seen as a common day of rest. However, a second day away from the practice field is beginning to make fans feel uneasy.

Jackson was absent from Thursday's practice, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Baltimore's quarterback is battling through knee and back injuries.

Jackson played through Week 8's loss to the Cleveland Browns, despite any bumps and bruises. The fact that head coach John Harbaugh clarified it was just a rest day on Wednesday was another sign of good news. But until Thursday's practice is explained, Jackson's status is a bit up in the air.

Perhaps the Ravens are just playing it extremely cautious. Jackson is their star player and one of the MVP favorites after all. Still, what he does on Friday will be crucial. If he can get back on the practice field, all of this will be a moot point and Jackson will be poised to suit up. But three straight practices would spell doom. Jackson could still suit up until the point he'd be ruled out. However, the quarterback suffering from a truly serious injury would be devastating.

Heading into Week 9, Lamar Jackson has completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,099 yards, 17 touchdowns and two touchdowns. He has added 501 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. He ranks second in the league in passing touchdowns and fifth in passing yards. Furthermore, he leads all quarterbacks in rushing yards.

Their loss to the Browns moved the Ravens to 5-3 on the year. They're preparing to face a Denver Broncos team that has similar playoff aspirations. Baltimore knows they can't afford to go on a losing streak. If Jackson is on the field, the Ravens will feel much more confident about getting back into the win column.

Until the quarterback is on the field, that remains a big if.