Lamar Jackson will not be pleased with latest injury report ahead of clash with Bengals

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens may be without Rashod Bateman heading into their Week 5 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to head coach Jim Harbaugh, Bateman was listed as day-to-day earlier in the week. But the second-year pass catcher may not be ready to go for Sunday’s matchup. He is yet to practice this week and is currently dealing with a foot injury.

For our Ravens-Bengals preview and full Week 5 predictions, listen below:

Bateman has shown legitimate flashes at times this season. Through the first four games, Jackson has targeted him 22 times. In turn, Bateman has recorded 11 receptions for 243 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Along with this, he is averaging 22.1 yards per reception, which is second among all wide receivers.

If Bateman isn’t ready to go for Sunday, this Ravens wide receiver room will be in a tough position. Devin Duvernay is currently serving as the team’s second wide receiver but would see an elevated role in Bateman’s absence.

Duvernay has been a reliable option for Jackson this season. He has recorded 12 receptions for 172 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Star tight end Mark Andrews could be in line for another massive performance if Bateman is kept out of the contest. Lamar Jackson has built a solid connection with Andrews and looks to him as a security blanket for this offense.

Through the first four games of the season, Andrews has recorded 24 receptions for 260 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Jackson and the Ravens will be in for a battle against the division-rival Bengals. And the game could very well come down to which offense can play better. With no Bateman, Jackson may have to put on another electric performance.