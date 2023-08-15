JK Dobbins has missed a lot of time due to injuries, but the Baltimore Ravens is finally back practicing with the team after getting activated from the physically unable to perform list. The sight of Dobbins seeing action on the field, at last, was a welcome sight for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Dat boi Kj 🤘🏾 https://t.co/RdKKb1pQh8 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) August 14, 2023

Dobbins missed the entire 2021 NFL season because of a devastating lower-body injury he suffered during a preseason game in the same year. In 2022, Dobbins returned to help out Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' offense, but he sustained another injury six weeks into the campaign. Now, the Ravens are definitely hoping that he stays healthy the rest of the way. For Dobbins, he can't afford to suffer another serious injury, especially since he's in the last year of the contract he signed with the Ravens back in 2020.

It remains to be seen whether the Ravens will let Dobbins loose in any of the remaining preseason games on their schedule. Baltimore, which defeated the Philadelphia Eagles last Saturday at home, will be squaring off against the Washington Commanders in Week 2 of the preseason before taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. Both games are on the road.

In any case, having JK Dobbins healthy and on the roster again is a big boost for the Lamar Jackson-led offense of the Ravens, who finished third in 2022 with an average of 159.7 rushing yards per contest.

The Ravens also still have Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, and Melvin Gordon III on the running back depth chart.