Lamar Jackson’s 4-word message to Tom Brady after Ravens-Buccaneers game

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a final score of 27-22 on Thursday Night Football. Lamar Jackson shared a 4-word message with Tom Brady following the game, per the Baltimore Ravens Twitter account.

“Appreciate it, the GOAT,” Jackson told Brady after the Ravens’ victory.

Lamar Jackson went 27-38 through the air with over 230 passing yards to go along with a pair of touchdowns. The dual-threat QB added 43 yards on the ground for good measure. Jackson’s effort was impressive in the victory. The Ravens now hold a lead in the AFC North with the win. The Cincinnati Bengals are right on their tail, but for now the division belongs to Lamar Jackson and Baltimore.

Tom Brady endured a difficult week. His Buccaneers fell to 3-5 on the season following their loss to the Ravens. Additionally, Tom Brady announced his divorce from Gisele Bundchen on Friday. This has been a forgettable season for the future Hall of Famer.

On the other hand, Lamar Jackson is proving he deserves a notable contract. The Ravens and Jackson were involved in extension discussions ahead of the 2022 regular season, but nothing came to fruition. As a result, Jackson’s future in Baltimore is cloudy. However, he is destined to receive a massive deal if he continues playing well.

Baltimore has eyes on an AFC North division title. The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled mightily, so their only competition at the moment is the Bengals. Joe Burrow and Cincinnati have played well as of late so this projects to be a competitive division race moving forward. Nevertheless, the Ravens feel confident with Lamar Jackson leading the charge.