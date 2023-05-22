Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Baltimore Ravens are bringing back a familiar face, agreeing to re-sign quarterback Josh Johnson, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

“Free-agent QB Josh Johnson, who has played for an NFL record 14 teams, is returning to the Ravens for the third time in his NFL career, per source,” wrote Schefter. “Johnson was with the Ravens in 2016, 2021 and now will be back again in 2023.”

The 37-year-old is the definition of a journeyman, having bounced around more than any other player since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Overall, the Oakland, CA native has played with the 49ers, Sacramento Mountain Cats of the UFL, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Ravens, New York Giants, Houston Texans, Oakland Raiders, Washington Redskins, San Diego Fleet of the AAF, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL and Denver Broncos.

He has played with multiple teams more than one season, besides the Ravens, including the 49ers, Bengals and Jets. As of Week 18 in 2022, he has thrown for 2,280 passing yards, rushing for another 425 and a touchdown while boasting a 70.6 passer rating.

The University of San Diego product has started nine games in his NFL career, with the teams he was suiting up for going 1-8 over that stretch. Although he isn’t a high quality starter, the Baltimore Ravens likely see him as a veteran backup who will be valuable in the meeting rooms and on the practice field.

He’ll compete in Maryland to be Lamar Jackson’s backup quarterback, along with Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown and Nolan Henderson.