By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Baltimore Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh declined to give an injury update on QB Lamar Jackson ahead of Week 16, per Jamison Hensley.

“John Harbaugh declined to say whether Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will return this week after missing two games with a knee injury. Harbaugh said he is going to ‘climb behind the barricade’ of not divulging injury information because of competitive reasons,” Hensley wrote on Twitter.

The Ravens need to win this week. They were defeated by the Cleveland Browns in Week 15 amid Lamar Jackson’s absence, scoring just 3 total points in the loss. Baltimore is still a respectable 9-5 on the season. Nevertheless, Harbaugh wants to gain an edge in any manner possible. Deciding to not reveal Lamar Jackson’s Week 16 injury status will force their opponent to prepare in a number of different ways.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently provided an encouraging update on Jackson.

“Lamar Jackson (PCL sprain) should be back soon. The team is hopeful he’ll be back at practice this week and play Christmas Eve against the #Falcons,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter.

The Ravens are dealing with no shortage of injury concerns in addition to Jackson. Both Marcus Peters and Calais Campbell are facing uncertain statuses moving forward. Baltimore is hoping to get healthy prior to the playoffs.

But it all begins with Lamar Jackson. His presence will make or break the Ravens. It will be interesting to see if Jackson’s status gets announced this week or if he ends up being a gametime decision.