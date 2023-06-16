Madden NFL 24 dropped a teaser trailer for the newest rendition of the game, and it features Josh Allen wreaking havoc on the Baltimore Ravens defense. Ravens' Marcus Williams made sure to set the record straight when asked about that on Good Morning Football.

"Josh Allen's a good QB, but he's not running people over like that." 😂@MarcusWilliams has some thoughts on how the Ravens were featured in the Madden 24 release trailer (via @gmfb) pic.twitter.com/br8KFoupKj — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 16, 2023

“It's kinda messed up…in the season last year, I think Patrick Queen hit him…I mean Josh Allen is a good quarterback but he's not just running people over like that…that just doesn't make no sense.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Marcus Williams is a pretty hard hitter himself, and he certainly backs up Patrick Queen for his tackling abilities. He even references last season when Queen laid a lick on Josh Allen, which is very different from what the Madden NFL 24 teaser trailer reveals. It is a huge honor for Josh Allen to be on the cover of Madden NFL 24, but even he might agree he is not running over the some of the best hitters in the NFL.

Williams also mentions that it is strange that the footage is against the Ravens anyway, as there isn't much of a rivalry between the two teams. Overall, Marcus Williams is adamant that it just doesn't make sense that Josh Allen is shown to be truck-sticking the entire Ravens defense.

The two teams will not be able to settle this on the field this year, although they might be able to over a game of Madden NFL 24; Josh Allen will certainly have his fair share of copies, so if he wants to invite some Ravens defenders to play him in the game, there will undoubtedly be some takers.