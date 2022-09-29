Michael Pierce decision adds to Ravens’ brutal injury luck

Injuries have plagued the Baltimore Ravens early on in 2022, and their luck just got a bit worse on Thursday. Starting nose tackle Michael Pierce has decided to undergo season-ending surgery after suffering an injury in the Ravens’ win over the New England Patriots, per Jamison Henley.

Pierce will undergo surgery on his torn left biceps which is set to force him to miss the remainder of the season. He is now the fourth Ravens player to be sidelined for the season through the team’s first three games. Also out for the year are CB Kyle Fuller, OT Ja’Wuan James, and OLB Steven Means.

Henley indicated that there was a chance Pierce could play through the injury and undergo surgery in the offseason but the veteran DT opted against that, preferring to get the procedure out of the way sooner than later.

With Pierce’s season over, Travis Jones figures to slide in at nose tackle. Jones, a 22-year-old rookie, was a third-round pick out of the University of Connecticut in the 2022 NFL Draft. Jones entered the game after Pierce was injured against the Patriots and featured on 44% of the Ravens’ defensive snaps. He registered one tackle in the game, while also featuring on special teams.

Across his first three games this year, Pierce had registered six tackles, one QB hit, and one forced fumble. He featured in 54% of the Ravens’ defensive snaps in Week 1 and 49% in Week 2 before the biceps injury limited him to just 17% (11 total snaps) in Week 3.

Michael Pierce will now focus on getting ready for next season. He signed a three-year $16.5 million deal with the Ravens this offseason, which runs until 2024 though there’s a potential out after the 2022 season.