The Baltimore Ravens still haven’t made any progress with quarterback Lamar Jackson, and that situation could go on for a few more weeks. However, the Ravens did make an addition to their offense on Friday by signing Nelson Agholor to a one-year deal, according to Jordan Schultz of The Score.

Nelson Agholor will undoubtedly provide another wide receiver option for the Ravens and Lamar Jackson, if he returns, that is. The Ravens have also inquired about a DeAndre Hopkins trade, but the giant dominoes are still standing until the Jackson saga ends.

The deal is for one year and $3.25 million, as Adam Schefter of ESPN reported.

Former Patriots’ WR Nelson Agholor is signing a one-year, $3.25 million deal that also includes incentives with the Baltimore Ravens, per sources. @Schultz_Report initially reported agreement between the two sides. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2023

Agholor finds another new home after spending the past two seasons with the New England Patriots. He spent the first five years with the Philadelphia Eagles after being selected 20th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Agholor was a member of the Super Bowl-winning Eagles team, and he left and signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. With the Raiders, Agholor posted the best numbers of his career, catching 48 balls for a career-high 896 yards and eight touchdowns.

He was a second option for the Patriots behind Jakobi Meyers, and he caught just 68 passes for 835 yards and five scores in two years.

With a new offensive regime in Baltimore with Todd Monken as the OC, Agholor could be used much more to stretch the field. This is a start for the offense, but bringing back Lamar is the biggest priority.