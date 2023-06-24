One of the biggest problems for the Baltimore Ravens last season was their WR room, which finished dead last in the NFL in receiving yards. Well, the front office clearly made it a priority to strengthen the supporting cast around Lamar Jackson, drafting Zay Flowers while signing Odell Beckham Jr, Laquon Treadwell, and Nelson Agholor in free agency. Plus, Rashod Bateman is set to be back in the mix after recovering from a foot injury.

If all five of these wideouts play a part in the 2023 season, which is very likely, the Ravens will become the first team ever to have five first-round picks to catch a pass, per ESPN. That's mind-boggling in itself. The Detroit Lions in 2005 had four first-round WRs but that's the next closest to what Baltimore can accomplish come September.

For years now, the Ravens have relied heavily on Lamar's ability to run the football because they lacked enough weapons for him to throw to. Needless to say, the organization has brought in a lot of talent. Head coach Jim Harbaugh even hinted at the need for more pass-catchers after they missed the 2022 playoffs:

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I envisioned us doing the best we could and ignoring much of the media reports that receivers didn’t want to come here and all that nonsense,” Harbaugh said. “Now we’ve got to go get good. I mean, ‘OK, how good are we?’ We’re as good as we play, and that’s the next step.”

Although the Ravens believe the sky is the limit this season, it's time to actually prove it.