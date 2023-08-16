Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t played football in over 900 days after tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI. Now, the new Baltimore Ravens wide receiver is back in training camp, and after the team’s joint preseason practice against the Washington Commanders, he has a humbling take on what it meant to get back on a football field.

“It was good,” Beckham told reporters at Ravens training camp. “To sit back and watch everyone have fun and compete — which wasn’t easy. But at the same time, there was some peace in it. Just being able to have that time that I wouldn’t normally have to spend with my son. But just to be able to go against somebody else, keep sharpening your skills, and perfecting your craft, I still care for this game deeply. I’ve always been a perfectionist, so little things will piss me off. If I don’t catch a pass or I feel like I could have ran a better route, I’m still very — I’m my biggest critic.”

This joint practice vs. WAS was the first time @obj played against an opponent since the Super Bowl w/ the Rams. I asked him how he felt about going up against someone else in nearly a year and a half. @Ravens@NFLMedia#RavensFlockhttps://t.co/5x5ynnCRBc — Sherree Burruss (@SherreeBurruss) August 16, 2023

Odell Beckham Jr. is an outspoken WR who has clashed with his quarterbacks and coaches in the past. But to hear him talk about what football means to him and how he’s a perfectionist on the field was a fascinating insight into the wideout as a player and as a person.

Beckham didn’t play in the Ravens' first preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and there is no word yet about if he’ll be active for the next matchup on Monday vs. the Commanders.

Whether he’s on the field then or not, the three-time Pro Bowler should be ready to make his official NFL return in Week 1 vs. the Houston Texans.