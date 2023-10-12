We have a Tennessee Titans Week 6 game scheduled against the Baltimore Ravens in London. The Titans are coming off a disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. However, they have a chance to bounce back in Week 6 as they face the Ravens, who also lost in Week 5. As the Titans prepare to face the Ravens, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Tennessee.

Tennessee Titans Lost in Week 5

In Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, the Titans faced the Colts and ended up losing, 23-16. The first half saw a back-and-forth struggle, with the Titans initially taking a 3-0 lead on a field goal but falling behind as the Colts managed to score a touchdown and led, 10-6, at halftime. In the second half, the Titans briefly regained the lead with a touchdown but were unable to maintain it. The Colts responded with another touchdown and field goals. Despite a late opportunity to tie the game, the Titans fell short. Their inability to convert in the red zone, Derrick Henry's limited rushing success, and a costly late interception by quarterback Ryan Tannehill highlighted their struggles.

Overall, the Titans' disappointing loss to the Colts dropped their season record to 2-3. The defense struggled big time to contain the Colts' offense. In this game, the Titans allowed 23 points and over 420 total yards. To maintain their playoff aspirations, the Titans need to rebound quickly and address these issues as the season progresses.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Here are our four bold predictions for the Tennessee Titans as they face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.

1. Tannehill Struggles for Touchdowns

Ryan Tannehill's performance in Sunday's loss to the Colts was less than stellar. He completed 23 out of 34 passes for 264 yards. However, he had no touchdowns and threw one interception. He finished with a sub-80 passer rating. Sure, he rebounded in the second half to achieve his highest passing yardage of the season. Still, Tannehill's touchdown count remains at a mere three across five games. This is due to the Titans' offensive emphasis on the rushing attack. That's despite Tannehill's decent 7.4 yards per attempt on 142 passes this season. His struggle to find the endzone will continue here.

2. Derrick Henry's Unimpressive Stats

King Henry's performance in the same game against the Colts was lackluster. Remember that he rushed the ball 13 times for only 43 yards and added three receptions for 19 yards. This marks a concerning turn of events for Henry. Recall that he was also unable to gain significant yardage on the ground and was halted by Zaire Franklin on a pivotal fourth-down play. Tyjae Spears also saw considerable involvement in the offense. This further highlighted Henry's underwhelming start to the season. Keep in mind that three out of his five games have resulted in 65 or fewer rushing yards. We don't expect King Henry to conquer London this week either.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

3. Chigoziem Okonkwo's Limited Receiving Yards

In the game against the Colts, Chig Okonkwo managed five receptions from nine targets. He accumulated a mere 33 yards, though. This represented an increase in opportunities for Okonkwo, but he struggled to capitalize on them. He averaged just 3.7 yards per target. Despite the potential he exhibited as a breakout candidate in his second professional season, he has yet to surpass 35 receiving yards in five games. We see him finally breaking that threshold here in Week 6.

4. Titans Face Tough Challenge in London

The Titans' run defense faces scrutiny after allowing the Colts to rush for 193 yards. That broke a 21-game streak of holding opponents to fewer than 110 rushing yards. The Ravens, known for their strong running game, may exploit any weaknesses in the Titans' defensive scheme. However, if the Titans can adjust and force the Ravens to pass, this matchup could become a closely contested battle.

The overall scenario seems to set the stage for an unusual and unpredictable game. Both teams are away from home, dealing with jet lag, and coming off recent losses. Expect some level of sloppiness, but the Titans will likely struggle to overcome the Ravens in London.

Looking Ahead

As we delve into these bold predictions for the Tennessee Titans against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6, it's clear that there are challenges ahead. Ryan Tannehill's struggle to find the end zone, Derrick Henry's pedestrian numbers, and Chigoziem Okonkwo's limited impact on the receiving front all raise questions about the Titans' offensive dynamics. Additionally, the Titans' defense will need to prove that their performance against the Colts was an anomaly. The stage is set for a unique showdown in London, where both teams face external factors like jet lag and recent losses. While this game may exhibit some unpredictability, it's apparent that the Titans have a formidable challenge ahead as they seek to topple the Ravens on foreign soil.