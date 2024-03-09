There's some love being shared between two members of the Baltimore Ravens. Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen is giving praise to defensive lineman Justin Madubuike after the latter's contract extension with the team.
“Man talk about happy for somebody bruh we talked about this everyday he definitely got what he wanted,” Queen posted on social media.
Queen's classy remark comes as the linebacker tests the free agency waters. There's a chance the linebacker will return to the team, but anything is possible as several teams are making advances to nab the talented linebacker. Queen finished the 2023 season for Baltimore with 133 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks and an interception.
Madubuike signed a massive four-year contract extension with the Ravens, that includes $75 million in guaranteed money, per CBS Sports. The defensive tackle is now one of the highest paid defensive linemen in the NFL. He was a massive force for the Baltimore defense in 2023, leading the team with 13 sacks. Madubuike also finished the campaign with 56 total tackles, including 38 solo stops. He also forced two fumbles.
The Ravens are trying to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time in more than a decade. The team made it to the AFC Championship in 2023, but got beaten by the Kansas City Chiefs. Ravens coach John Harbaugh has said he wants to build the team's offensive line this offseason and in the NFL Draft. Defense certainly means a lot to a team's success, and the Ravens would do well to hold on to both of these talented players.