Published November 28, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

Coming off a dramatic, last-second loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens are looking to get back on track in Week 13 as they prepare to take on the Denver Broncos. One area in which the team could use some help is on the offensive side of the ball. Fortunately, a significant contributor could be returning soon. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will return to practice this week, opening his 21-day window from IR. Dobbins has not played since Week 6 vs. the New York Giants following a knee procedure to clean up scar tissue stemming from a prior surgery.

The former Ohio State product will be a welcomed addition back into the fold once he is deemed healthy for play. The 2020 second-round pick missed the entirety of the 2021 NFL season following a torn ACL suffered in a preseason game. Dobbins has appeared in 19 games in his career, tallying 928 yards rushing and ten touchdowns, in addition to 24 catches and 159 yards in the receiving game, according to Pro Football Reference.

Despite Dobbins’ injury, the Ravens’ rushing attack has been robust in the 2022 season, ranking third-highest in total rushing yards and first downs in the NFL. While there is no word yet on whether Dobbins will be activated for Week 13, this is very good news for quarterback Lamar Jackson and company as they prepare to make a postseason bid. Keep up with our coverage at ClutchPoints as we learn more about the availability of Dobbins.