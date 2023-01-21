The Baltimore Ravens were unhappy with the overall play of their 16th-ranked offense this season and that’s why they got rid of offensive coordinator Greg Roman. The Ravens are looking at Dave Canales of the Seahawks, and they have requested permission to interview him.

Canales is the quarterbacks coach of the Seahawks, and he was an integral part of an offense that saw Geno Smith exceed all expectations with his play this season. Smith took over as the team’s starting quarterback after the Seahawks traded former No. 1 quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Smith completed 399 of 572 passes for 4,282 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for the Seahawks, and he also ran for 366 yards and a score. It was by far the best season of his career, and he played a huge role in Seattle earning a spot in the NFC playoffs.

Seattle qualified in the 7th and final spot and the Seahawks met the 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. San Francisco took over the game in the second half and ended the Seahawks season with a 41-23 triumph.

The Ravens struggled in the passing game this year with the NFL’s 28th-ranked passing attack as Lamar Jackson missed the last 5 games of the season with an ankle injury. Even when Jackson was in the lineup, the Ravens were not able to put up the kind of numbers that would have allowed them to become an elite team.

Jackson is expected to have a role in selecting Baltimore’s next offensive coordinator. If he studies what Geno Smith did with Canales as his quarterback coach, his interest in Canales may grow significantly.