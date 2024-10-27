Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers, who has been a pivotal part of their offense, is set to play against the Cleveland Browns this Sunday despite concerns about an ankle injury.

“Ravens WR Zay Flowers, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, is expected to play vs. the Browns, per source,” via Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Flowers’ potential participation comes as welcome news for the Ravens, as he has been instrumental in their offensive schemes this season. The young receiver has amassed 34 receptions for 412 yards, leading the team in both categories. His ability to move the chains has been crucial for Baltimore, particularly in extending drives and creating scoring opportunities.

The Ravens, known for their potent running game featuring stars like quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry, have found a reliable aerial threat in Flowers. His contribution extends beyond catching passes; he ranks third on the team in first downs with 21, showcasing his knack for making crucial plays. Additionally, Flowers has accumulated 224 yards after the catch, emphasizing his ability to turn short passes into significant gains.

Zay Flowers is a critical piece on the Ravens' roster

Despite missing two practices this week and only participating in a limited capacity on Friday, the decision to play Flowers underscores the team's confidence in his recovery and the importance of this matchup. With the Ravens and Browns both vying for a better standing within their division, having key players available can make a significant difference in the outcome.

Flowers' presence on the field boosts the Ravens' passing game and helps balance their offensive attack, making it more unpredictable and difficult for opponents to defend. His speed and route-running ability add another layer of complexity to an already dynamic Baltimore offense.

As the Ravens prepare to face the Browns, the focus will undoubtedly be on managing Flowers’ playtime and ensuring his ankle can withstand the demands of a complete game. Baltimore's medical staff and coaching team will likely monitor his condition closely throughout the contest to avoid any setbacks.

Fans and teammates alike will be watching eagerly to see if Flowers can continue his impressive performance this season, further cementing his role as a key offensive weapon for the Ravens. His ability to overcome this injury and contribute on Sunday will be critical as Baltimore seeks to secure a vital win in their quest for postseason contention.