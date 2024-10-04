The Baltimore Ravens currently rank first in total offense and have moved up to fourth in scoring, averaging 26.5 points per game. After averaging 28.4 points in 2023, they believe they have the capability to score even more this season under Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken in his second year.

Derrick Henry possesses the capability to carry an offense. Throughout their current two-game winning streak, the Ravens have heavily depended on the NFL's leading rusher, who has amassed 350 yards and three touchdowns.

Todd Monken knows what the pundits are saying

Monken acknowledged his awareness of the intense scrutiny surrounding the Ravens' offense, noting that opinions on it fluctuate significantly from week to week.

“It’ll drive you crazy if you listen to that shit. Two weeks ago they said we were the worst team,” said the Ravens offensive coordinator.

The past two weeks have aligned more with Monken's preferences, as the Ravens seem to be finding their offensive rhythm and are ready to adjust if defenses prioritize stopping Henry's dominance.

Despite their reliance on Derrick Henry, Baltimore's offense has remained versatile. Over the last two games, Lamar Jackson has completed 78.1% of his passes, throwing three touchdown passes with no interceptions and achieving a quarterback rating of 137.4.

Additionally, Justice Hill contributed significantly in Sunday's 35-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills, recording a career-high 78 receiving yards and establishing himself as a dependable target out of the backfield.

Lamar Jackson on the Ravens versatile offense

Jackson appreciates the evolution of the Ravens' offense, attributing it to its versatility. He believes that if upcoming opponents focus on containing Henry, the Ravens will swiftly adjust and find alternative strategies that are effective.

“They have to get prepared for those guys who are running those routes – our receivers and our tight ends and sometimes our running backs,” remarked the Ravens quarterback.

Lamar Jackson started the season by rushing for 122 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs, but now it's Derrick Henry who's dominating opponents.

Along with developing chemistry with Baltimore's offensive line, Henry is reaping the rewards of running behind four-time Pro Bowl fullback Pat Ricard, who is essential for energizing the ground attack. Ricard has provided significant blocks on several of Henry's longest runs, such as the 87-yard touchdown on the first play against the Bills.

Having a versatile fullback like Ricard is an essential element of Baltimore's offensive identity.

Todd Monken shares Jackson's viewpoint, stating that if opponents stack the box to contain Henry, the Ravens will need to find alternative methods to move the ball effectively.

The Ravens improving their passing game

Nonetheless, the Ravens understand that there will be moments this season when their passing game must take charge, particularly if they find themselves behind in the second half.

Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews, who has been a solid blocker throughout the season, has experienced two consecutive games without a catch for the first time in his career.

Tight end Isaiah Likely has recorded only four receptions for 56 yards over the last three games after a standout performance in Week 1 against Kansas City, where he caught nine passes for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Head Coach John Harbaugh mentioned at the start of the season that the performance of Baltimore's playmakers might vary significantly from week to week, and this has indeed been the case. With a variety of playmakers to share the ball among, the players understand that winning games is more important than personal statistics.

The Ravens (2-2) will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) on Sunday, at Paycor Stadium.