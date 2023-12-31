The Ravens' decision to honor Ray Rice sparks outrage around the NFL world.

The Baltimore Ravens honor one former player in every game of the regular season. Usually, it's fan favorites and players who made an impact on the franchise during their playing days. Well, it turns out the organization is going to honor former running back Ray Rice in Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins.

That's right. Rice, who famously was kicked out of the NFL after a video surfaced of him punching his then-fiancée in an elevator, will be the Ravens' “Legend of the Game” on Sunday, according to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

“The Ravens have announced that on Sunday they will honor Rice as their “Legend of the Game,” a game day tradition in Baltimore to recognize a former player for his accomplishments both on and off the field.”

Honoring Ray Rice for his accomplishments on and off the field is a wild thing to do. Especially if you're familiar with the history of the former Ravens' running back. It's definitely a bold decision, as Rice very quickly became one of the most hated names in the NFL over his elevator incident.

The Ravens' organization defended its decision to honor Ray Rice on Sunday. Both the team and player want to use this moment to show that he's now a changed man. Team President Sashi Brown, who was not affiliated with Baltimore during Rice's tenure, opened up about the franchise's decision.

“He was also consistently in the community, giving back. Importantly, after Ray’s incident he owned it. On his own accord, Ray undertook critical work within himself and to bring awareness to and educate others on domestic violence. Nothing will change his past or make it right, but Ray’s work has allowed him to atone for his actions and rebuild relationships personally and professionally, including with the Ravens.”

On top of that, Rice himself hopes this honor proves that people can change.

“I truly understand why I was let go and why so many hearts changed. But hopefully people can see where I’m at now. They say people can change, right? I am not the same person I was 10-12 years ago. That's just not who I am,. Every time I stepped on the field, I gave it my all. But I couldn't say the same for life. Now I'm trying to be the best version of me.”

Although the Ravens are following through with this plan, it's incredibly difficult to forget his actions back in 2014. NFL fans sure didn't hold back in expressing their disappointment in the team.

It's certainly a bold decision from the Ravens. If the organization truly wanted to show that he's a changed man, they went about it all wrong. You'd think there would be some kind of PR campaign, an interview or two, and something that showcases all the work he's done over the years. Instead, we get this.