Zay Flowers and Kyle Hamilton receive injury updates ahead of the Ravens-Dolphins game.

The Baltimore Ravens have looked like the best team in the league so far this season. They'll have another difficult test in Week 17 though, as they take on the Miami Dolphins. Unfortunately for them, Zay Flowers and Kyle Hamilton are officially on the injury report ahead of the contest.

Flowers is dealing with a calf injury while Hamilton is having problems with his knee, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Both players are deemed questionable on Sunday.

“Ravens WR Zay Flowers (calf) and S Kyle Hamilton (knee) are questionable for Sunday vs. Miami.”

These are two key players for the Ravens this season. Flowers has emerged as the top wide receiver on the roster and looks like a sure-fire bet to be a long-term option for Lamar Jackson Meanwhile, Hamilton is an incredibly efficient safety and helps in the secondary in more ways than one.

Hopefully, both Zay Flowers and Kyle Hamilton can bounce back from injury. The Ravens need to be at their best for a motivated Dolphins team looking to knock them down. If Flowers is not able to go, we should see Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman step up in the passing game. Meanwhile, Arthur Maulet or Damarion Williams would fill in for Hamilton.

Through 15 games, Flowers has accumulated 74 receptions for 752 yards and four touchdowns. As for Hamilton, he's totaled 81 combined tackles (10 for a loss), three sacks, four interceptions, a forced fumble, and a defensive touchdown. The Ravens would be at a loss if they lose that type of production from both players.